As part of the Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards recognition week, here are the metro players of the year for the 2020 fall sports season:

BOYS' CROSS-COUNTRY
Ethan Vargas, Stillwater

GIRLS' CROSS-COUNTRY
Analee Weaver, Stillwater

FOOTBALL
Jake Ratzlaff, Rosemount

BOYS' SOCCER
Ramzi Ouro-Akondo, Minneapolis Southwest

GIRLS' SOCCER
Khyah Harper, Centennial

GIRLS' SWIMMING
Grace Hanson, Hutchinson, junior

GIRLS' TENNIS
Karin Young, Eastview, junior

VOLLEYBALL
Lauren Crowl, Eastview

Note: Senior unless noted