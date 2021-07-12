As part of the Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards recognition week, here are the metro players of the year for the 2020 fall sports season:
BOYS' CROSS-COUNTRY
Ethan Vargas, Stillwater
GIRLS' CROSS-COUNTRY
Analee Weaver, Stillwater
FOOTBALL
Jake Ratzlaff, Rosemount
BOYS' SOCCER
Ramzi Ouro-Akondo, Minneapolis Southwest
GIRLS' SOCCER
Khyah Harper, Centennial
GIRLS' SWIMMING
Grace Hanson, Hutchinson, junior
GIRLS' TENNIS
Karin Young, Eastview, junior
VOLLEYBALL
Lauren Crowl, Eastview
Note: Senior unless noted
