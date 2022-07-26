More from Star Tribune
All-Metro Sports Awards: Meet the 12 winners for 2022
Athletes, coaches and teams were honored during the Star Tribune's fifth annual All-Metro Sports Awards on Wednesday night at Allianz Field. Tap here to see the winners.
Gallery: Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards
The Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards gala was held Wednesday night at Allianz Field.
Cordes' clutch halfcourt shot is All-Metro Play of the Year
Kate Cordes' buzzer-beater splashed in for Shakopee against Eden Prairie and decided the section championship.
Hangartner's gymnastics empire makes him an All-Metro Coach of the Year
The Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka gymnastics program led by Steve Hangartner last lost a dual meet in 2012 despite difficult schedules.
James Ware, for his title touch, is an All-Metro Coach of the Year
The Park Center boys' basketball team went 31-1 and won the Class 4A title, a pinnacle it had never reached.