Introduction: Host Michael Rand recaps the first round of the NFL draft, which saw the Vikings get Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy without having to give up any other first round picks aside from No. 11. That was a huge win for the Vikings, who not only got their quarterback of the future but also nabbed edge rusher Dallas Turner while retaining their 2025 first-round pick. It was also a very confusing night for former Vikings QB Kirk Cousins.

11:00: Star Tribune Twins writer Bobby Nightengale joins Rand for a look at the Twins, who are fresh off a four-game sweep of the hapless White Sox. Was that a function of just how bad Chicago is, or is there hope for the Twins after a rough start?

32:00: Will the Wolves treat Friday's Game 3 with urgency?

