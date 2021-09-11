WEEK 1: at Cincinnati

Noon, Sunday (Ch. 9)

The Vikings open the regular season in Cincinnati, where Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returns from a torn ACL with a trio of receiving threats in rookie Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. The Bengals offense will also have Riley Reiff, the former Vikings left tackle who was released in a cost-cutting move this offseason.

WEEK 2: at Arizona

3:05 p.m., Sept. 19 (Ch. 9)

A second straight road trip brings the Vikings to Arizona, where the Cardinals added star defender J.J. Watt from the Texans to pair with pass-rushing phenom Chandler Jones. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be without receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who remains unsigned.

WEEK 3: vs. Seattle

3:25 p.m., Sept. 26 (Ch. 9)

The Seahawks come to U.S. Bank Stadium for the Vikings' home opener. Mike Zimmer will get yet another chance to beat Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who has never lost to the Vikings in his NFL career.

WEEK 4: vs. Cleveland

Noon, Oct. 3 (Ch. 4)

Former Vikings coordinator Kevin Stefanski returns to Minneapolis in his second year as the Browns head coach, and with a talented roster that could push Kansas City in the AFC race. Cleveland running back Nick Chubb and defensive end Myles Garrett are two of the best at their positions.

WEEK 5: vs. Detroit

Noon, Oct. 10 (Ch. 9)

These aren't exactly the same old Lions, with quarterback Jared Goff and head coach Dan Campbell in their first year in Detroit, but they might as well be. Detroit's roster doesn't appear ready to compete right away after losing talent from quarterback Matthew Stafford to receiver Marvin Jones Jr. in the offseason.

WEEK 6: at Carolina

Noon, Oct. 17 (Ch. 9)

Former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold gets a fresh start with the Panthers, where he'll have plenty of skill talent around him, including running back Christian McCaffery and receivers D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson. Can a young Panthers defense make strides, too?

WEEK 7: Bye

WEEK 8: vs. Dallas

7:20 p.m., Oct. 31 (Ch. 11)

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looked just fine against Tampa Bay after a season-ending ankle injury last year. He's got just about as many weapons as any passer in the NFL, meaning running back Ezekiel Elliott might be the least of the Vikings' worries on Halloween night.

WEEK 9: at Baltimore

Noon, Nov. 7 (Ch. 9)

Baltimore lost just about every running back to season-ending injuries, and now a familiar face in Latavius Murray might be leading the Ravens' rushing attack with quarterback Lamar Jackson. This is when the Vikings will need ex-Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce, now anchoring Minnesota's defense, to show up big.

WEEK 10: at L.A. Chargers

3:05 p.m., Nov. 14 (Ch. 9)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert won the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award over the Vikings' Justin Jefferson last season. Now Herbert has a new blocker in first-round lineman Rashawn Slater, and what should be a healthier defense with defensive end Joey Bosa and safety Derwin James in his second season.

WEEK 11: vs. Green Bay

Noon, Nov. 21 (Ch. 9)

The Vikings' first matchup with Green Bay doesn't come until late November, when the Packers' "Last Dance" season will be well underway. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Davante Adams are in what could be their final Packers seasons as they try to get an elusive Super Bowl ring.

WEEK 12: at San Francisco

3:25 p.m., Nov. 28 (Ch. 9)

Will Marshall, Minn., native Trey Lance be the 49ers starter by Week 12? Lance could be starting against his hometown team after the NDSU phenom was drafted third overall by San Francisco this spring. He'll start the season on the bench behind Jimmy Garoppolo.

WEEK 13: at Detroit

Noon, Dec. 5 (Ch. 4)

The Vikings head to Detroit for what should be one of the easier games in a brutal second half of the schedule. Lions running back D'Andre Swift and tight end T.J. Hockenson are about the only two weapons the Vikings have to worry about.

WEEK 14: vs. Pittsburgh

7:20 p.m., Dec. 9 (Ch. 9)

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returns at 39 years old, which for anyone other than Tom Brady is the twilight of a Super Bowl-winning career. How much can Big Ben still lift the offense? Or will rookie Steelers running back Najee Harris carry the biggest load?

WEEK 15: at Chicago

7:15 p.m., Dec. 20 (ESPN)

The Vikings wrap the regular season with two games against the Bears in the last month. By then, rookie Bears quarterback Justin Fields might be starting for an offense that's got talent from receiver Allen Robinson to running back David Montgomery.

WEEK 16: vs. L.A. Rams

Noon, Dec. 26 (Ch. 9)

New Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford faces a familiar foe when he returns to Minnesota. He'll do so this time with a competent franchise that should be a Super Bowl contender with defensive stars in Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, and a loaded receiver corps.

WEEK 17: at Green Bay

7:20 p.m., Jan. 2 (Ch. 11)

The Vikings' final prime-time game of the regular season comes on a Sunday night against Green Bay, which could carry NFC playoff implications. The health of either team at this point could very well determine the outcome.

WEEK 18: vs. Chicago

Noon, Jan. 9 (Ch. 9)

For the fifth time in six years, the Vikings close the regular season against Chicago. The vaunted Bears defense seems to always give Minnesota trouble. And while they still have defensive linemen Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks, the Bears lost top corner Kyle Fuller to Denver this offseason.