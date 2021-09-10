Ben Goessling

The offensive line is again a concern, as is the Vikings' depth, especially now that they have to stay healthy through what sets up to be one of the toughest 17-game schedules in football. But there's enough talent here for the Vikings to be competitive, especially if their remade defense is up to the task. They'll finish 9–8 and get back into the playoffs as a wild card.

Andrew Krammer

The Vikings will get off to a good start, opening the season 4-2 heading into the bye week. But that's when the opponents get tougher. It's also when we'll find out just how improved the defense really is against potent offenses in Dallas, Baltimore and Green Bay. The defenses in Pittsburgh, L.A. and Chicago will also keep the Vikings in the NFC's middle class, fighting for playoff relevance. They'll end on a 3-8 slide and finish 7-10.

Mark Craig

"How will the Vikings do?" It's the question that typically produces an "um" and an unsure "8-8." There are just too many "ifs" involved to know with any certainty what a team without a great quarterback will do. With 17 games, the 8-8 checkdown is no longer available. So, um, among this team's many ifs ... if the offensive line can (over)protect Kirk Cousins, and if Danielle Hunter's neck holds up, and if Patrick Peterson isn't over the hill, and ... the Vikings will go 9-8 and be the NFC's No. 7 playoff seed.

Jim Souhan

If everyone stays healthy, the Vikings could reach double-digit victories and make the playoffs. But uniformly good health can't be counted on, and their lack of depth and reliance on players who refuse to get vaccinated will destroy their season. They'll finish 7-10 and be thankful they got to play the Lions twice.

Chip Scoggins

Mike Zimmer remade his defense almost completely this offseason so that unit should be significantly improved. The same old concerns remain on the offensive side, starting, of course, with the line. The loss of tight end Irv Smith Jr. is a big blow. The schedule looks to have a few particularly tough stretches, so the prediction here is 9-8.

La Velle E. Neal III

The toothless defense of 2020 has been left behind. Danielle Hunter is healthy and will lead a defensive front that can pressure quarterbacks again, and there is more experience in the secondary. This offense should score a few points as long as Kirk Cousins stay healthy and away from quarantine. A challenging non-conference schedule, however, makes it hard to predict more than a 9-8 record.

Michael Rand

I will concede that the "vibe" of a team can be an overrated factor when considering its fortunes, but something has seemed off with the Vikings since camp started. Too many strange variables are at play in a must-win season. That combined with perilously little depth at multiple important positions makes this a year of high volatility. Five wins wouldn't stun me, nor would 12, but I think a 7-10 record is the most likely.