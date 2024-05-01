Two student track athletes from Forest Lake Area High School were struck by a car Tuesday afternoon and airlifted to a hospital, school officials say.
The students, both 15-year-old boys, were struck by a 2001 Cadillac DeVille as a group of runners crossed Hwy. 61 at the crosswalk on 202nd Street N., the State Patrol said in a report.
"Our hearts are with these students and their families," Forest Lake Superintendent Steve Massey said in an email to families.
The names of the students and their conditions were not released Tuesday night. The driver is an 84-year-old man from Lindström, the State Patrol said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation Judge holds Trump in contempt, fines him $9,000 and raises threat of jail in hush money trial
More from Star Tribune
Nation Judge holds Trump in contempt, fines him $9,000 and raises threat of jail in hush money trial
More from Star Tribune
Nation Judge holds Trump in contempt, fines him $9,000 and raises threat of jail in hush money trial
More from Star Tribune
Nation Judge holds Trump in contempt, fines him $9,000 and raises threat of jail in hush money trial
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Lakeville teachers file intent to strike, picket outside school board meeting
The district has more than 12,000 students enrolled.
Local
Hennepin Co. Board OKs Mary Moriarty's request to hire outside lawyers for trooper prosecution
The Hennepin County Board voted 5-1 to approve the request, which was criticized by the trooper's attorney and has an unknown cost.
Politics
Under pressure, Minnesota legislators debate proposal to allow early marijuana growing
"If we do not create a pathway for well-prepared cultivators to begin their build-outs right now, Minnesota will not have a cannabis supply chain until mid- to late-2026 at the earliest," one aspiring cultivator warned.
East Metro
Two Forest Lake High School athletes hit by car, airlifted to hospital
Two 15-year-old boys were airlifted to a hospital, the superintendent said.
St. Paul
St. Paul restores Rondo Avenue name to city street
Stretches of Concordia and St. Anthony avenues are renamed Rondo to match the footprint of the once-lively St. Paul commercial artery.