Best of the best: NFL writer Mark Craig looks at the upcoming NFL season and picks everything from the MVP to the playoff field to the Super Bowl Champion.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs: Behind a rebuilt line, he'll avenge that 22-point Super Bowl fiasco.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brandon Staley, Chargers: The young defensive-minded head coach teams with quarterback Justin Herbert to bring the Chargers back into the playoffs.

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars: His team won't be great, but Lawrence will be good enough to win the award.

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Broncos: It will help GM George Paton's credibility that he at least picked an instant star defender over a quarterback at No. 9.

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys: It could be a close race between Dak and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey if both stay healthy.

BIGGEST SURPRISE

After five consecutive non-winning seasons, the Cardinals will reach the playoffs as the sixth seed and upset the 49ers.

BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT

After all the hoopla and the mega-trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams will go one-and-done as a wild-card team.

WILD-CARD GAMES

AFC

No. 2 Bills over No. 7 Chargers

No. 3 Titans over No. 6 Steelers

No. 5 Browns over No. 4 Ravens

NFC

No. 2 Buccaneers over No. 7 Vikings

No. 6 Cardinals over No. 3 49ers

No. 4 Washington over No. 5 Rams

DIVISIONAL GAMES

AFC

No. 5 Browns over No. 1 Chiefs

No. 2 Bills over No. 3 Titans

NFC

No. 1 Packers over No. 6 Cardinals

No. 2 Buccaneers over No. 4 Washington

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

AFC: No. 2 Bills over No. 5 Browns

NFC: No. 1 Packers over No. 2 Buccaneers

SUPER BOWL LVI

Packers over Bills