Best of the best: NFL writer Mark Craig looks at the upcoming NFL season and picks everything from the MVP to the playoff field to the Super Bowl Champion.
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs: Behind a rebuilt line, he'll avenge that 22-point Super Bowl fiasco.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Brandon Staley, Chargers: The young defensive-minded head coach teams with quarterback Justin Herbert to bring the Chargers back into the playoffs.
OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars: His team won't be great, but Lawrence will be good enough to win the award.
DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Patrick Surtain II, CB, Broncos: It will help GM George Paton's credibility that he at least picked an instant star defender over a quarterback at No. 9.
COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys: It could be a close race between Dak and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey if both stay healthy.
BIGGEST SURPRISE
After five consecutive non-winning seasons, the Cardinals will reach the playoffs as the sixth seed and upset the 49ers.
BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT
After all the hoopla and the mega-trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams will go one-and-done as a wild-card team.
WILD-CARD GAMES
AFC
No. 2 Bills over No. 7 Chargers
No. 3 Titans over No. 6 Steelers
No. 5 Browns over No. 4 Ravens
NFC
No. 2 Buccaneers over No. 7 Vikings
No. 6 Cardinals over No. 3 49ers
No. 4 Washington over No. 5 Rams
DIVISIONAL GAMES
AFC
No. 5 Browns over No. 1 Chiefs
No. 2 Bills over No. 3 Titans
NFC
No. 1 Packers over No. 6 Cardinals
No. 2 Buccaneers over No. 4 Washington
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
AFC: No. 2 Bills over No. 5 Browns
NFC: No. 1 Packers over No. 2 Buccaneers
SUPER BOWL LVI
Packers over Bills