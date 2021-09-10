When: Noon, Sunday, Paul Brown Stadium

TV (Radio):Ch. 9 (100.3-FM)

Line:Vikings by 3

The Bengals will try to spread the Vikings out and have Joe Burrow test the new-look secondary in 90-degree heat, but their defensive line should be able to control things up front, while the offense leans on Dalvin Cook for a big day. This is the type of game a team with serious playoff aspirations should win to start the year, and the Vikings will.

THREE STORY LINES

New-look defense debuts without Barr

The Vikings didn't play Danielle Hunter or Patrick Peterson in the preseason, and used Dalvin Tomlinson and Michael Pierce sparingly. They'll get to see their retooled defense on the field for the first time — but not with all of their starters. Anthony Barr will sit out Sunday with the knee injury that's plagued him for much of training camp, meaning Nick Vigil will start against a Bengals offense that will try to test the Vikings through the air.

Offense tries to shake off subpar preseason

It's easy to dismiss the Vikings' preseason offensive showing — which resulted in just six points for the starting unit — as a non-issue given the fact Cook and Justin Jefferson didn't play a snap. And if the Vikings need a play on Sunday, chances are they'll look to one of those two most of the time. The Vikings need Kirk Cousins to get off to a strong start, however, and they'll need a strong day from their offensive line against a Bengals team that figures to come after the quarterback in Klint Kubiak's first game as the play-caller.

Zimmer returns to Cincinnati

The last time the Vikings played a regular-season game at Paul Brown Stadium, Mike Zimmer was on the other sideline, as the coordinator of a Bengals defense that forced four turnovers in a 42-14 win. Zimmer now has 267 acres of property just outside Cincinnati, and said Thursday he was up to 30 ticket requests for the game, but claimed he won't have many emotions tied to the Bengals in his return there. "The Vikings are me, and I don't really care about anything else," he said Wednesday.

TWO KEY MATCHUPS

Vikings LT Rashod Hill vs. Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson

The Vikings inquired about Hendrickson in free agency this offseason before he signed with Cincinnati and he'll present perhaps their toughest assignment on Sunday, as Hill starts for the time being with Christian Darrisaw still out following groin surgery last month. The Bengals use a fair number of five-linemen looks, so they figure to try and pressure a retooled pass protection unit early.

Vikings DE Danielle Hunter vs. Bengals RT Riley Reiff

Reiff is back on the right side for Cincinnati after playing left tackle the past four years in Minnesota, and he'll be the first matchup for Hunter in his return to the field following last year's neck surgery. Hunter looked sharp and ready for action in the preseason; his ability to pressure Burrow will be a big key to the Vikings' day.

ONE STAT THAT MATTERS

5-2: The Vikings' record in regular-season openers under Mike Zimmer. Their only two losses were a Monday night defeat in San Francisco in 2015, and last year's Week 1 loss at home to the Packers.

THE VIKINGS WILL WIN IF …

They get a big day from Cook and their defense is able to keep the Bengals' passing attack from exploiting their reconfigured secondary. Cincinnati will test the Vikings with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, but their ability to protect Burrow could be a concern against the Vikings' defensive front.

THE BENGALS WILL WIN IF …

Burrow gets the ball out quickly, his receivers find yardage after the catch against the Vikings' secondary and the Bengals can build enough of an early lead to take Cook out of the game, giving their pass rush opportunities to test the Vikings' line and force Cousins into a mistake or two.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Bengals 20