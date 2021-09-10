The knee injury that limited linebacker Anthony Barr to one practice over the past month will keep him out of the Vikings' regular season opener on Sunday in Cincinnati.

Barr has been ruled out against the Bengals after he missed the last two days of practice. He had returned to practice Wednesday, and was listed as a limited participant, but he felt sore on Thursday morning, according to coach Mike Zimmer, and sat out the rest of the week.

Even with Barr's inability to practice, Zimmer pushed back when asked if the team is considering shelving the Pro Bowler for longer than this week.

"He's close," Zimmer said Friday, "so we'll just see."

The Vikings will turn to linebacker Nick Vigil, the former Bengals and Chargers defender who signed a one-year deal in free agency, to replace Barr as an every-down player next to Eric Kendricks. Vigil will also wear the in-helmet microphone and relay defensive play calls to the huddle, which is typically Barr's responsibility.

Vigil's four years with the Bengals, where he played in a similar defensive scheme and also relayed the calls, are expected to help him in his return to Paul Brown Stadium.

"For two or three years in Cincinnati, I had the green dot," Vigil said. "I'm pretty familiar with it. Last year, I didn't, but I've called plays before and done it before."

The Vikings will also need a third defender to take Barr's spot as the strong-side linebacker in the base defense, where Blake Lynch has served as his backup. But Ryan Connelly or Troy Dye could also see some playing time. Vigil, the most experienced among them, will shoulder the most in Barr's absence.

"I told somebody the other day that he reminds me of Chad Greenway," Zimmer said of Vigil. "He's very smart and conscientious about everything that he does."

Rookie tackle Christian Darrisaw (groin) has also been ruled out against the Bengals.

Westbrook ready to return

Receiver Dede Westbrook logged a full week of practice, and said Friday he's ready to play his first game since October, when he suffered a torn ACL that ended his 2020 season.

Westbrook will jump into a dual role as a receiver and punt returner, the latter of which was a draw for the Vikings to sign him this summer after he averaged 9.8 yards per punt return during four seasons with Jacksonville. He credited his fearlessness to he and his friends throwing rocks at each other, or "rock wars," when they were preteens.

"I mean I'm from the country," said Westbrook, from Cameron, Tex. "I'm from a population of 5,000 people, so we got to make fun, you know what I mean?"

Zimmer keeps grip on play sheet

Zimmer said he'll continue to call defensive plays for the Vikings after once again mulling handing over the play sheet this preseason. Co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer called plays in the preseason, but the elder Zimmer plans to take back the responsibilities in the regular season.

Zimmer was pondering the switch so he could better help first-year coordinators Klint Kubiak and Ryan Ficken on game day. But he'll call plays in his 22nd season leading an NFL defense.

"I might fire me, you never know," Zimmer said. "If we play bad, I can fire myself. I just felt it was the best thing for the team."

Gone fishing

Kubiak, the 34-year-old offensive coordinator, will call plays in an NFL regular season game for the first time on Sunday. He's settled on doing so from the booth upstairs at Paul Brown Stadium, where Kubiak said the scene is calmer and communication clearer. It doesn't sound as laid back as the scene around his father, Gary Kubiak, who retired as Vikings coordinator this offseason and has continued to be a resource for his son this summer.

"He is in Texas, and he's fishing, mowing the grass, watching some high school ballgames," Klint Kubiak said. "Probably watching 'The Andy Griffith Show' right now, if I had to guess. That or 'Sanford and Son' – one of those two."

Mannion to be No. 2 quarterback

Quarterback Sean Mannion, who re-signed with the Vikings last week after being released by the Seahawks, will be the backup to Kirk Cousins on Sunday, according to Zimmer. Mannion is expected to get the gameday elevation from the practice squad, which is a COVID-era rule that allows teams to activate two practice squad players every week, and return them to the practice squad the next day without being subjected to waivers.

"He's done great. He's brilliant," Zimmer said of Mannion, who gets the nod over third-round rookie Kellen Mond. "He's a brilliant guy. He throws the ball well, has a good grasp of the offense."

Team captains named

The Vikings named eight team captains on Friday, including four first-time selections in fullback C.J. Ham, tackle Brian O'Neill, receiver Adam Thielen and cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins, linebacker Anthony Barr, safety Harrison Smith and running back Dalvin Cook were also named team captains. Eight are the Vikings' most team captains under Zimmer, who gave the honor to only one newcomer, Peterson. Barr and Cousins are the longest-tenured captains, entering their fourth seasons with the 'C' on their uniform.