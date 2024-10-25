Vikings

Three keys to the Vikings’ 30-20 loss to the Rams on ‘Thursday Night Football’

The Rams offense got healthy while the Vikings suffered a big injury to their offensive line in another penalty-filled game.

By Naila-Jean Meyers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 25, 2024 at 4:51AM
It was a long night for Stephon Gilmore and the Vikings secondary against a Rams offense that was healthy again. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Key player

Rams WR Puka Nacua

The Rams offense has not been at full strength since Week 1 after top receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp were injured in consecutive weeks. Both were back on Thursday night, and Matthew Stafford had little trouble carving up the Vikings defense. Nacua was favored, with nine targets, catching seven for 106 yards. The veteran Stafford was unfazed by Brian Flores’ defense, which didn’t get much pressure and was held without a sack for the first time this season.

Key play

Christian Darrisaw’s injury

The play in which Vikings star left tackle Christian Darrisaw was injured seemed so mundane. The Vikings were backed up against their own end zone after a punt and a penalty, sitting at the 3 with 35 seconds left in the first half. An argument could have been made to kneel, but Sam Darnold handed off to Aaron Jones, who gained two yards and some breathing room. But a Rams defender rolled over Darrisaw’s left leg at the end of the play, and now the team’s season may be permanently altered.

Key number

5

The Rams got five first downs on Vikings penalties. Two third-down penalties on Vikings defenders were particularly costly in the first half when the teams were trading scores. On the Rams’ scoring drive that tied the game 14-14 early in the second quarter, Vikings cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. and Stephon Gilmore were both flagged on a third-and-7 plays. Murphy’s, early in the drive, gave the Rams momentum when the Vikings needed the stop; Gilmore’s, in the red zone, may have been the difference between a touchdown and a field goal. Overall, the Vikings had nine penalties for 50 yards as the offense continued to be plagued by pre-snap infractions.

2024 schedule and results

Sept. 8: W, 28-6 vs. N.Y. Giants

Sept. 15: W, 23-17 vs. San Francisco

Sept. 22: W, 34-7 vs. Houston

Sept. 29: W, 31-29 at Green Bay

Oct. 6: W, 23-17 vs. N.Y. Jets in London

Vikings

Rams take from Lions playbook to hand Vikings another loss

Oct. 13: Bye

Oct. 20: L, 31-29 vs. Detroit

Oct. 24: L, 30-20 at L.A. Rams

Nov. 3: vs. Indianapolis

Nov. 10: at Jacksonville

Nov. 17: at Tennessee

Nov. 24 at Chicago

Dec. 1: vs. Arizona

Dec. 8: vs. Atlanta

Dec. 16: vs. Chicago

Dec. 22: at Seattle

Dec. 29: vs. Green Bay

Jan. 4 or 5: at Detroit

Naila-Jean Meyers

Senior Assistant Sports Editor

Naila-Jean Meyers is the senior assistant sports editor at the Star Tribune. She previously worked at the New York Times, St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Sporting News. 

