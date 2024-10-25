Three keys to the Vikings’ 30-20 loss to the Rams on ‘Thursday Night Football’

The Rams got five first downs on Vikings penalties. Two third-down penalties on Vikings defenders were particularly costly in the first half when the teams were trading scores. On the Rams’ scoring drive that tied the game 14-14 early in the second quarter, Vikings cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. and Stephon Gilmore were both flagged on a third-and-7 plays. Murphy’s, early in the drive, gave the Rams momentum when the Vikings needed the stop; Gilmore’s, in the red zone, may have been the difference between a touchdown and a field goal. Overall, the Vikings had nine penalties for 50 yards as the offense continued to be plagued by pre-snap infractions.