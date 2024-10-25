Three keys to the Vikings’ 30-20 loss to the Rams on ‘Thursday Night Football’
The Rams offense got healthy while the Vikings suffered a big injury to their offensive line in another penalty-filled game.
Rams WR Puka Nacua
The Rams offense has not been at full strength since Week 1 after top receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp were injured in consecutive weeks. Both were back on Thursday night, and Matthew Stafford had little trouble carving up the Vikings defense. Nacua was favored, with nine targets, catching seven for 106 yards. The veteran Stafford was unfazed by Brian Flores’ defense, which didn’t get much pressure and was held without a sack for the first time this season.
Key play
Christian Darrisaw’s injury
The play in which Vikings star left tackle Christian Darrisaw was injured seemed so mundane. The Vikings were backed up against their own end zone after a punt and a penalty, sitting at the 3 with 35 seconds left in the first half. An argument could have been made to kneel, but Sam Darnold handed off to Aaron Jones, who gained two yards and some breathing room. But a Rams defender rolled over Darrisaw’s left leg at the end of the play, and now the team’s season may be permanently altered.
Key number
5
The Rams got five first downs on Vikings penalties. Two third-down penalties on Vikings defenders were particularly costly in the first half when the teams were trading scores. On the Rams’ scoring drive that tied the game 14-14 early in the second quarter, Vikings cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. and Stephon Gilmore were both flagged on a third-and-7 plays. Murphy’s, early in the drive, gave the Rams momentum when the Vikings needed the stop; Gilmore’s, in the red zone, may have been the difference between a touchdown and a field goal. Overall, the Vikings had nine penalties for 50 yards as the offense continued to be plagued by pre-snap infractions.
2024 schedule and results
Sept. 8: W, 28-6 vs. N.Y. Giants
Sept. 15: W, 23-17 vs. San Francisco
Sept. 22: W, 34-7 vs. Houston
Sept. 29: W, 31-29 at Green Bay
Oct. 6: W, 23-17 vs. N.Y. Jets in London
Oct. 13: Bye
Oct. 20: L, 31-29 vs. Detroit
Oct. 24: L, 30-20 at L.A. Rams
Nov. 3: vs. Indianapolis
Nov. 10: at Jacksonville
Nov. 17: at Tennessee
Nov. 24 at Chicago
Dec. 1: vs. Arizona
Dec. 8: vs. Atlanta
Dec. 16: vs. Chicago
Dec. 22: at Seattle
Dec. 29: vs. Green Bay
Jan. 4 or 5: at Detroit
