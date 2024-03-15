The Vikings signed former Bears guard Dan Feeney to a one-year deal on Friday, helping to replacing former backup offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann, who agreed to sign with the Giants on the same day.

Two other Vikings free agents — linebacker Troy Dye and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga — also agreed to sign elsewhere. Dye intends to sign a one-year deal with the Chargers, according to his agent Ryan Downey, while the Cardinals inked Tonga to a one-year deal, the team announced on Friday.

Feeney, who turns 30 in May, has starting experience as a former third-round pick by the Chargers in 2017. The former Indiana blocker started 57 games in four years for Los Angeles. He has since started eight games between the Jets and Bears over the past three seasons. Earlier this week, the Vikings re-signed linemen Blake Brandel and David Quessenberry, but last year's starting left guard, Dalton Risner, is a free agent.

The Vikings wanted to keep Dye, the linebacker, according to Downey. The team "offered him more to stay, but he's got a chance to start in L.A. and that's hard to pass up," Downey said.

Dye, 27, was a core special teams contributor for four seasons as a 2020 fourth-round pick out of Oregon. He started eight games on defense, including five as a rookie.

So far, the Vikings have lost two inside linebackers: Dye and Jordan Hicks, who agreed to a two-year deal with the Browns this week, and added one: Blake Cashman. Minnesota has four inside linebackers under contract: Cashman, Ivan Pace Jr., Brian Asamoah II and Abraham Beauplan.

Since the 2020 season, only safety Josh Metellus has played more on special teams for the Vikings than Dye (1,094 snaps), according to Pro Football Reference. He got his first NFL sack in December's 3-0 win over the Raiders last season.

Tonga, 27, was a restricted free agent whom the Vikings did not submit a tender, the lowest level of which would've been worth one year and nearly $3 million. That made Tonga an unrestricted free agent free to sign with other teams as of Wednesday.

Tonga was initially signed off the Falcons practice squad in the middle of the 2022 season. The big nose tackle was buried on the depth chart during coordinator Brian Flores' first season. He had 43 combined tackles (two for losses) in 25 games over two seasons in Minnesota. He made four starts.

The Vikings have added nine free agents: Feeney, quarterback Sam Darnold, running back Aaron Jones, receiver Trent Sherfield, defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel, Cashman, and kicker John Parker Romo; the Vikings have lost eight players: Dye, Hicks, Tonga, Schlottmann, quarterback Kirk Cousins, and edge rushers Danielle Hunter, Marcus Davenport and D.J. Wonnum.

The Vikings have re-signed four players: Brandel, tight end Johnny Mundt, receiver Brandon Powell and defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard.

Among the players who remain unsigned are receiver K.J. Osborn and kicker Greg Joseph.