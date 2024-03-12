The Vikings typically bring in competition for kicker Greg Joseph sometime in the spring.

On Tuesday, the team agreed to terms with a new kicker, John Parker Romo, while Joseph remains unsigned.

Romo, who turns 27 in August, arrives as a journeyman joining his fourth NFL team in three years after going undrafted out of Virginia Tech in 2022. He's spent time in the NFC North. Last season, Romo most recently spent training camp with the Lions and had a few weeks on the practice squad with the Bears.

Another kicker addition this offseason wouldn't be shocking. Romo has attempted just four kicks in NFL preseason action between the Saints and Lions, converting 2 of 3 field goal attempts and an extra-point try. He has yet to kick in an NFL regular season game. Romo participated in the 2023 XFL season last spring with the San Antonio Brahmas.

Joseph, who turns 30 in August, could be headed elsewhere as he explores free agency. His contract officially expires on Wednesday afternoon, when he's free to sign with other teams.

Joseph has ranked 28th in field goal percentage in back-to-back seasons. Last year, he was cleaner on extra-point attempts -- converting 36 of 38 tries -- but he made just 80% of his field goals. Joseph was unreliable from beyond 40 yards, making 7 of 13 attempts last season.

Although he has been routinely clutch, kicking six game-winning field goals that gave the Vikings a lead late in the fourth quarter or overtime since 2022. That included the Vikings' franchise-record, 61-yard field goal in the closing seconds of a Christmas Eve win over the Giants in 2022.

Joseph, a 2018 undrafted free agent from Florida Atlantic, first arrived in Minnesota in 2021 to replace veteran kicker Dan Bailey. He won the starting job that summer against then-rookie Riley Patterson. He won summer competitions with other rookies, including Gabe Brkic in 2022 and Jack Podlesny last year.