Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand recap the Vikings' final contractual dance with quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was given a hefty bag containing four years and $180 million ($100 million guaranteed) by the Falcons. What is Cousins' legacy in Minnesota after six seasons? What's next for the Vikings at quarterback? And they recap a busy day on defense, where three new starters arrived via free agency.
