Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with comments Thursday from Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell, who did their best to dispel the narrative that perhaps they didn't align on whether to keep Kirk Cousins. Also, Rand takes issue with Adofo-Mensah once again saying the Vikings though they could win a Super Bowl with Cousins. If they did, he would still be here.

14:00: Star Tribune Twins writer Bobby Nightengale joins Rand for a look at spring training. Less than two weeks before the start of the season, there are very few roster battles. But there is intrigue all across the team.

31:00: A win and a strong debut for the Wild; a disappointing loss for the Gophers.

