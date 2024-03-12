The Vikings' plan in free agency hinged on whether quarterback Kirk Cousins decided to stay or go. He decided to go. Follow what happens next.

Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell face franchise-changing decisions in their third offseason together as NFL free agency opens this week. At 11 a.m. Monday, all NFL teams could enter into contract negotiations with players who will become unrestricted free agents at 3 p.m. Wednesday, when the new league year begins.

The Vikings' plan in free agency hinged on whether quarterback Kirk Cousins decided to stay or go. He decided to go, agreeing to a deal with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday afternoon, and the Vikings went on their way, adding players to bolster their defense, bringing in Cousins' potential replacement in Sam Darnold, and reshaping the running game with former Packer Aaron Jones. Other holes also are expected to be filled in April's draft.

