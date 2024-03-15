If the Vikings are planning to make an aggressive move to the top of the first round for their next quarterback, they acquired more ammunition to do it on Friday.

They received the 23rd overall pick in this year's draft from Houston, in exchange for picks No. 42, 188 and the Vikings' second-rounder in 2025. Minnesota also received pick No. 232 from Houston in the deal.

The pre-draft swap means the Vikings have two first-round picks, and while those picks could turn into two first-round players for the first time since 2020, it's entirely possible they'll be used for a different reason.

The Vikings have been scouting the prospects in a deep 2024 quarterback class since last year, with an eye toward drafting Kirk Cousins' successor in the first round. Sources said they had explored a move to the top of the first round for a quarterback in 2023, but didn't have the draft capital to move up from No. 23 last year, given the fact they sent their second-round pick to Detroit in the T.J. Hockenson trade. With players like USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye in the 2024 draft, the Vikings also knew 2023 wouldn't be their only shot at a QB.

This year's draft figures to be a different story. The Vikings now have the 11th and 23rd picks in the first round; they could add another player later in the first round after drafting a QB at No. 11, but they could also package the two picks to move up into the top several picks of the draft, where players like Williams, Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels are expected to go.

If the Vikings did send the two first-rounders to another team in a trade for a QB, they'd be short on picks for the rest of this year's draft. They no longer have a Day 2 pick, after they'd sent their third-rounder to Detroit as part of last year's Hockenson trade and dealt their second-rounder to the Texans on Friday.

But with General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell heading into their third season together, the Vikings have been charting their future at the QB position, hoping they could retain Cousins and develop a quarterback behind him this year.

Adofo-Mensah said Wednesday that Cousins' departure for Atlanta on a four-year, $180 million deal doesn't require the Vikings to take a QB in the first round this year, but with the depth of this year's quarterback class and the Vikings' hopes of giving O'Connell a young passer to develop, the team seems likely to draft a QB this year. Friday's deal seemed to push the Vikings a step further in that direction.