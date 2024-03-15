The Green Bay Packers have played 1,498 games since joining the NFL in 1921. And brand-new Viking Aaron Jones ranks third in career rushing — 5,940 yards and a 5.0-yard average — out of every last Cheesehead who has ever touched a football the past 103 seasons.

Exciting?

Yeah, but …

He's 29 years old, barreling toward the big 3-0uch come December. In other words, the 5-9, 208-pounder known for his speed and versatility — and a 6.0-yard average per carry in nine starts against the Vikings — has reached that age. The age for an NFL running back when we on the outside are supposed to look at him with a wary eye while using a skeptical tone to ask the general manager who just signed him why he gave an "old" guy $7 million for one season.

"We get the conversation about running backs and age," said the Vikings' Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, a GM reared on the analytics side of his craft.

But, said Adofo-Mensah, all the "projections, calculations and things like that are ultimately just a guardrail." In other words, a case-by-case basis that has exceptions, such as Baltimore signing 30-year-old Derrick Henry for two years and $16 million. And Washington and the Chargers signing soon-to-be 29-year-olds Austin Ekeler and Gus Edwards. And the Vikings giving Jones a deal that ranks fifth in average salary among the first wave of free agent backs to sign.

Only three running backs who were 29 or older at the start of last season reached 300 yards rushing: Latavius Murray (300), Raheem Mostert (1,012) and Henry (1,167).

"Teams are realizing that they're still really good players," Adofo-Mensah said. "There is value and it's a position you can really upgrade performance pretty efficiently asset-wise."

As for Jones, he was asked by someone literally one year past twice his age if he feels extra motivated as an old guy. Especially since the Packers offered him only $6 million for one year before dumping him to give 26-year-old Josh Jacobs a four-year, $48 million deal that averages out to $12 million a year.

"I think you guys seen how I finished the season last year," Jones said of his streak of five 100-yard games, including two in the postseason, after missing six games due to hamstring and knee injuries.

"So just because they didn't re-sign me doesn't add fuel to the fire. My fire has already been lit and it's going to stay lit. I'm on a mission to be the best running back in the NFL. And I'm glad I get to prove that here in Minnesota with a great organization."

Jones joins a parade of former Packers turned Vikings. It's a fraternity that includes the likes of Brett Favre, Ryan Longwell, Greg Jennings and Za'Darius Smith. Unlike his frat brothers, however, Jones stayed on the high road in his comments about the Packers.

After thanking the Vikings for signing him, he thanked the Packers for drafting him the fifth round out of Texas-El Paso and developing him on and off the field. He said he wasn't disappointed or surprised that he was released. Just part of the business, he said.

As for the Vikings, well, they're starving for a run game. They jettisoned failed feature back Alexander Mattison and are encouraged by 25-year-old Ty Chandler's late-season surge and the fact that Jones is a relatively fresh 29-year-old that's averaged only 168 carries and 207 touches in Green Bay's backfield-by-committee approach.

"I've always been a huge Aaron Jones fan," coach Kevin O'Connell said. "The things he's done in this league, things that fit for our offense, he's a complete back."

A year ago, the Vikings tied a franchise record for fewest rushing touchdowns (seven) in a non-strike year. Their 3.95-yard average was fourth-worst since 1997.

Jones has never averaged fewer than 4.6 yards per carry. He's averaged 5.5 three times, leading the league in 2018. In 2019, he led the league in rushing touchdowns (16).

But …

He was younger than 29.

So what?, says Jones.

"Chapter 1′s over; This is the start of Chapter 2," he said. "And Chapter 2 is going to be beautiful."