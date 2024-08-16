As Vikings fans process their J.J. McCarthy grief, Kevin O’Connell must do this

Shane wrote: “I normally don’t believe in jinxes or bad vibes, but I thought I’d share. My three siblings and I were at the Vikings game Saturday and were very excited about J.J.’s performance and what we witnessed During warm-ups, I reminded my siblings the last Vikings game we went to together was the 2016 preseason and Teddy Bridgewater had an amazing game, generating a lot of excitement for the season. I looked up his stats and he was 12-16 for 161 and a touchdown. Two days later was his major injury, effectively ending his Vikings career and taking a lot of optimism away from the season. I made the comment to my siblings towards the end of the game, ‘Hopefully J.J. doesn’t get hurt this week, too.’”