Vikings’ chemistry test for Justin Jefferson and Sam Darnold getting off to a slow start

“He makes it easier to learn because I can put it dang near anywhere and he’ll be able to come down with the football,” Darnold said. “But, yeah, it’s just about continuing to learn how he moves and how he comes out of a certain break and what to expect when he does. It’s continuing to get used to each other. It’s honestly hard to explain, but it’s just getting a feeling you have with a receiver and knowing where he’s going to be.”