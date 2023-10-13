Vikings-Bears: Things to know before and during the game
RandBall
Cousins says trade speculation 'not worth my time or energy'
Quarterback Kirk Cousins was asked whether he would waive his no-trade clause if a deal was in the works before the deadline. His answers revealed a lot about his process.
Vikings begin reconfiguring their offense without Jefferson
Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson will miss at least four games with a hamstring injury. Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson and K.J. Osborn are in line for bigger roles.
Rookie cornerback's role may grow as Evans works back from injury
Mekhi Blackmon, who's worked largely in the Vikings' dime packages this season, played a season-high 46 snaps against Kansas City.
RandBall
Is Vikings' season over because of the Justin Jefferson injury news?
The Vikings will say all the right things about regrouping after a 1-4 start and Justin Jefferson's injury. But make no mistake: Their season is on the brink already, and a more dedicated rebuild could come quickly.
As offense struggles, Vikings' formula for success doesn't add up
The Vikings were supposed to be able to score enough points to be a factor in the NFC. Instead, even with an improved defense, the team is 1-4.
Mark Craig's Week 6 NFL picks come with reverse psychology, time travel
Our NFL insider thinks Vikings fans will be grateful for his prediction on Sunday's game against the Bears.
Vikings
Vikings put backup QB Mullens on injured reserve, re-sign Mannion
Vikings QB Nick Mullens joins Justin Jefferson on injured reserve, while kick returner Kene Nwangwu was cleared to return to practice.
Vikings
Vikings mailbag: Fan asks, 'Where can I send a box of Stickum?'
It's a tongue-in-cheek question that actually gets to one of the Vikings' biggest issues: Dropping the ball on both offense and defense. Also, salary cap and Kirk Cousins queries.
Vikings
Why haven't the Vikings made any changes yet to their offensive line?
Guard Dalton Risner has blocked only for kicker Greg Joseph through three games since joining the Vikings. Are there troubles with the line that need to be addressed?
Vikings
Vikings must stop giving the ball away — and start taking it away
The Vikings rank near the bottom in takeaways through five games, amplifying their turnover problems and making the dark days of Ed Donatell's defense seem less bleak.
Vikings
Injuries on Vikings' home turf? Chemistry in young locker room?
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your questions about injuries, chemistry and trades on this episode of the Access Vikings podcast.
Vikings
Amid all the Bears flaws, Fields-to-Moore connection has been perfect
Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who plays the Vikings on Sunday, has many flaws, but throwing to new teammate D.J. Moore isn't one of them.
Vikings
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.
With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.
