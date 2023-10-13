Kirk Cousins greeted fans at the end of last season’s game between the Vikings and Bears in Chicago.
Vikings-Bears: Things to know before and during the game

1:45pm
Tap on the headline above before kickoff and during play to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and more about the game.
Kirk Cousins after a 27-20 loss to Kansas City that dropped the Vikings to 1-4 this season.
Cousins says trade speculation 'not worth my time or energy'

October 12
Quarterback Kirk Cousins was asked whether he would waive his no-trade clause if a deal was in the works before the deadline. His answers revealed a lot about his process.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins could be looking for receiver K.J. Osborn (17) more with Justin Jefferson out for at least four games.

Vikings begin reconfiguring their offense without Jefferson

October 11
Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson will miss at least four games with a hamstring injury. Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson and K.J. Osborn are in line for bigger roles.
Vikings rookie cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, left, got his hands on a potential interception of Patrick Mahomes on Sunday, but was unable to come down wi

Rookie cornerback's role may grow as Evans works back from injury

6:55am
Mekhi Blackmon, who's worked largely in the Vikings' dime packages this season, played a season-high 46 snaps against Kansas City.
Justin Jefferson was injured during the second half of Sunday’s game against Kansas City.
Is Vikings' season over because of the Justin Jefferson injury news?

October 10
The Vikings will say all the right things about regrouping after a 1-4 start and Justin Jefferson's injury. But make no mistake: Their season is on the brink already, and a more dedicated rebuild could come quickly.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ranks second in the league in passing yards, but he has thrown 192 of his 204 passes with his team tied or trailing.

As offense struggles, Vikings' formula for success doesn't add up

October 9
The Vikings were supposed to be able to score enough points to be a factor in the NFC. Instead, even with an improved defense, the team is 1-4.
Will Aidan Hutchinson and the Lions be celebrating after their matchup with the NFC South-leading Buccaneers on Sunday?

Mark Craig's Week 6 NFL picks come with reverse psychology, time travel

October 12
Our NFL insider thinks Vikings fans will be grateful for his prediction on Sunday's game against the Bears.
October 11
Quarterback Sean Mannion was Kirk Cousins’ backup for the Vikings for three seasons from 2019 to 2021.

Vikings put backup QB Mullens on injured reserve, re-sign Mannion

Vikings QB Nick Mullens joins Justin Jefferson on injured reserve, while kick returner Kene Nwangwu was cleared to return to practice.
7:18am
Tight end T.J. Hockenson had the ball ripped out of his hands on Sept. 24 against the Chargers, one of the Vikings’ eight lost fumbles this season.

Vikings mailbag: Fan asks, 'Where can I send a box of Stickum?'

It's a tongue-in-cheek question that actually gets to one of the Vikings' biggest issues: Dropping the ball on both offense and defense. Also, salary cap and Kirk Cousins queries.
October 10
Vikings guard Ed Ingram (67) and other offensive linemen took to the field for an outdoor practice at TCO Performance Center in Eagan on Jan. 5.

Why haven't the Vikings made any changes yet to their offensive line?

Guard Dalton Risner has blocked only for kicker Greg Joseph through three games since joining the Vikings. Are there troubles with the line that need to be addressed?
October 11
The Vikings thought they had a takeaway against the Chiefs on Sunday, but tight end Travis Kelce was ruled down before Vikings safety Josh Metellus to

Vikings must stop giving the ball away — and start taking it away

The Vikings rank near the bottom in takeaways through five games, amplifying their turnover problems and making the dark days of Ed Donatell's defense seem less bleak.
7:43am
Injuries on Vikings' home turf? Chemistry in young locker room?

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your questions about injuries, chemistry and trades on this episode of the Access Vikings podcast.
11:54am
Receiver DJ Moore, left, and quarterback Justin Fields form a potent 1-2 punch for the Bears.

Amid all the Bears flaws, Fields-to-Moore connection has been perfect

Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who plays the Vikings on Sunday, has many flaws, but throwing to new teammate D.J. Moore isn't one of them.
September 7
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.

With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.