The Vikings made a flurry of roster moves on Wednesday, officially placing receiver Justin Jefferson on injured reserve and bringing back Sean Mannion as a backup quarterback.

Quarterback Nick Mullens, Kirk Cousins' primary backup, also went on injured reserve with a back injury and like Jefferson will miss at least four games.

Mannion, who served as the Vikings backup quarterback from 2019 to 2021, was signed to the practice squad. Tanner Morgan, the former Gophers QB who had been added to the practice squad last week, was released on Tuesday.

The Vikings added receivers Trishton Jackson and N'Keal Harry to the active roster for depth at the position with Jefferson out, and designated kick returner Kene Nwangwu was cleared to return to practice from injured reserve. Nwangwu had been out since training camp with a back injury.

The Vikings also signed tight end Troy Fumagalli and receiver Dan Chisena, who was a special teams contributor to the team from 2020-22, to the practice squad.