The next step?

In every full season of Napheesa Collier's career — forget about the cameo she made at the end of the 2022 after having a child — she has gotten better. Every season, the scoring average has risen, she's gotten to the line more, she's been an All-Star, an Olympian. What's next? Last season, Collier finished fourth in the WNBA MVP voting after averaging 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% on two-pointers. Now: more? More pick-and-roll action with Courtney Williams. More three-point tries taken, and a higher percentage hit.

Backcourt depth

After starting the past two seasons with questions at point guard, the Lynx appear set this time. Williams was signed as a free agent after a year transitioning from off-guard to the point in Chicago last year. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve expects Williams to push herself into the top echelon of guards this season. Natisha Hiedeman, acquired in a trade, gives the team depth at the position. Together, they will up the defensive pressure on the perimeter, take more threes.

Figuring it out in the post

Until everyone on the roster arrives in Minnesota, the Lynx post will start with free-agent signee Alanna Smith and then be a mix-and-match after that. The 6-4 Smith can defend the rim, and her three-point shooting might come as a surprise. But the Lynx will start the season without Dorka Juhász — who was on the WNBA all-rookie team last year — and Sika Koné, who are both fulfilling overseas obligations. Until they return, the Lynx will be relatively undersized in the post.

A deeper rotation

More can be expected from the Lynx's bench this season. While you might see Williams, Hiedeman and Kayla McBride all on the court together in smaller lineups, Hiedeman is just the veteran the Lynx need leading the second unit. It's a group that should be deeper this year with Bridget Carleton and Cecilia Zandalasini as three-point threats.

A better start

The Lynx started last year 0-6. In 2022, they began 2-8. Last year, the team was able to rebound from that slow start to qualify for the playoffs after a one-year absence. One key might be improved defense. Last year, the Lynx were 10th in the 12-team WNBA in defensive efficiency (105.7). Improving that number has been a focus since Day One.