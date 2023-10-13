Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your questions ranging from the recent injuries sustained on the slit film artificial turf at U.S. Bank Stadium to how this young locker room is transitioning in terms of leadership. They also discuss Danielle Hunter's trade value, the outlook at receiver and more.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Meet the matchup: Totino-Grace at Orono in the Prep Spotlight free stream
The game, a pairing of teams ranked in the top five of Class 4A, will be available on startribune.com.
High Schools
One of the nation's 'freakiest' football recruits, intends to play for U
Get to know Koi Perich of Esko, the two-way star who plans to play in the defensive backfield for the Gophers on his way to the NFL.
Sports
Iowa State's Jack Trice Stadium remains only major college football stadium named for a Black man
George Trice is thankful that the tragic story of his cousin, Jack Trice, still is being told a century after he died from injuries sustained on a football field.
Vikings
Injuries on Vikings' home turf? Chemistry in young locker room?
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your questions about injuries, chemistry and trades on this episode of the Access Vikings podcast.
High Schools
Public? Private? Nah. We go for powerful in our high school picks
Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque are predicting winners again, and good matchups are always the lure. Here are three for Friday where teams may have some extra motivation when they see our calls.