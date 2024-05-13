In the end, the Minnesota Myth were just that.

On Monday, the same day the new Arena Football League team was supposed to play its third game of the season against Albany, it instead folded.

In emails obtained by the Star Tribune, team president and co-owner Diana Hutton told players Monday morning that, "At this time, we believe it is prudent to allow you all to return home immediately."

Former Gophers quarterback Rickey Foggie was the the Myth's coach until resigning last week.

Hutton wrote that she had been working to obtain additional funding to allow the team to keep playing but none had been forthcoming.

In an additional email to team staff, Hutton wrote: "It is with sadness that I inform you that as of today the team needs to stop operations. This is the direct result of negative social media and publicity surrounding our team, and the league's direct sabotage of our team due to my connection with the commissioner."

Lee Hutton, a Minneapolis attorney and former Gopher, is the head of the AFL and co-owner of the Myth and was reached out to for comment.