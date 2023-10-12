Welcome to Week 6, which features two games between teams with winning records, highlighted by Detroit at Tampa Bay, and three games between teams with losing records, lowlighted by a Purple stinker in Chicago.

Here are six games to watch in Week 6:

THURSDAY NIGHTER

Broncos (+10 ½) at Chiefs: Denver's first 1-5 start since '94. One of the worst coaching jobs ever? Sean? Sean? Chiefs 34, Broncos 17

WHAT WILL THE VIKINGS DO?

Vikings (-2 ½) at Bears: The only way these turnovers and losses stop is for some sports writer to predict they will continue. Minnesota, you're welcome. Bears 28, Vikings 20

AROUND THE NFC NORTH

Lions (-3½) at Buccaneers: Detroit favored on the road in a battle of division leaders? Did Doc and Marty McFly take us back to 1955 again? Buccaneers 24, Lions 21

LOCK OF THE WEEK

Giants (+14½) at Bills: Buffalo's defensive depth will be tested. Just not Sunday night. Bills 38, Giants 17

UPSET SPECIAL

Colts (+3½) at Jaguars: The 3-2 Colts are 2-0 on the road while the 3-2 London Jaguars are 0-2 in Jacksonville. Colts 24, Jaguars 21

GAME OF THE WEEK

Cowboys (-2 ½) at Chargers: America gets to watch its team lose again in prime time, this time on "Monday Night Football." Yay. Chargers 28, Cowboys 24

SEASON RESULTS

Season record straight up/against the spread: 19-11; 18-12.

Upset special: 2-3.

Lock of the week: 5-0.

Vikings: 3-2.