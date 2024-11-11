Vang: This comedy show was a balm for bruised souls after the election

Along the way, I picked up some unexpected life lessons. Jamie Kalakaru-Mava, a brilliant South Asian American comic, showed me a radical new approach to difficult conversations with parents: Delay them until the parents are deceased. Her case in point? Coming out to her dad, posthumously. From May Lee-Yang, I discovered “boys’ love” — a manga subgenre full of romantic (and, well, sexual) relationships between male characters crafted for a mostly female readership. As she put it, this can be surprisingly arousing. And judging by how he squirmed in his seat beside me, Brian, my husband, either thought the same or was struggling with his preshow burrito.