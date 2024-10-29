Critics’ picks: The 16 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

Even before Russia’s war on their homeland broke out, this dramatic and darkly romantic rock ensemble from Lviv — reminiscent of Bob Geldof’s Boomtown Rats crossed with Queen — were big flag-wavers for Ukrainian pride and independence. They were introduced to the rest of the world when a mass singalong of their hit “Обійми” (“Embrace”) outside the Palace of Labour in Kharkiv went viral. Now they’re touring the rest of the world as ambassadors. They just released their first English-language album, “Lighthouse,” featuring the Goo Goo Dolls’ Johnny Rzeznik as a guest vocalist on the title track and nine more songs calling for personal freedom and justice. Proceeds from their tour go to the Open Eyes Fund, providing ambulances and other emergency service needs in Ukraine. (8 p.m. Sat., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $99-$180, axs.com)