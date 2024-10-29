Critics’ picks: The 16 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week
Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.
Usher
After his triumphant Las Vegas residency and exciting Super Bowl halftime show this year, the dazzling R&B veteran hit the road with his Past Present Future Tour. Of course, there’s going to be some dynamic dancing, bangin’ beats and sexy vocals as well as moonwalking on roller skates. Add in some high-tech production on Usher’s first tour in eight years. In this career retrospective, he touches on a generous 30-some songs, including a few from this year’s “Coming Home.” (8 p.m. Sat. and Sun., Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $98 and up, ticketmaster.com)
JON BREAM
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
From their Turf Club show nine years ago just as “S.O.B.” was catching on to their Rock the Garden appearances in 2016 and 2022 to last year’s pair of Surly Brewing Field shows, these road-tested Colorado soul-rockers simply have never failed to put on an ultra-warm and rousing performance, the kind that leaves fans smiling all the way home. They’re playing their first arena-headlining gig in support of their fourth album, “South of Here,” which shows a heavier Van Morrison influence than past efforts and thus might make their live set feel better than ever. Cult-loved indie-folk hero Gregory Alan Isakov adds extra incentive as the opener. (8 p.m. Sat., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $47-$180, ticketmaster.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Okean Elzy
Even before Russia’s war on their homeland broke out, this dramatic and darkly romantic rock ensemble from Lviv — reminiscent of Bob Geldof’s Boomtown Rats crossed with Queen — were big flag-wavers for Ukrainian pride and independence. They were introduced to the rest of the world when a mass singalong of their hit “Обійми” (“Embrace”) outside the Palace of Labour in Kharkiv went viral. Now they’re touring the rest of the world as ambassadors. They just released their first English-language album, “Lighthouse,” featuring the Goo Goo Dolls’ Johnny Rzeznik as a guest vocalist on the title track and nine more songs calling for personal freedom and justice. Proceeds from their tour go to the Open Eyes Fund, providing ambulances and other emergency service needs in Ukraine. (8 p.m. Sat., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $99-$180, axs.com)
C.R.
Rocking Halloween gigs
There’s a bagful of options for dressing up and rocking out on Halloween night, starting with Twin Cities dance-punk vets the Suburbs’ return to the newly reopened Cabooze with the Scarlet Goodbye (7:30 p.m., 913 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $25-$30, cabooze.com). Always-fun viral “Losers Club” and “Who’s Laughing Now” sibling hitmakers Durry should be a scream at their Halloween Spooktacular show with Keep for Cheap (8:30 p.m. Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25, axs.com). And Deadheads can play the “Is it a Costume or Not?” game with all the Jerry Garcia look-alikes at Boston tribute band Bearly Dead’s local gig (7:30 p.m. Hook & Ladder, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., $15-$20, thehookmpls.com)
C.R.
‘The McAdo’
The Victorian-era comic operettas of William Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan are always great fun, full of silliness and satire, but how do you perform “The Mikado” without the insensitivity of “yellow face” and the mocking of Japanese language and culture? An Austin, Texas, troupe devised a way by adapting the story to Scotland, decking it out in tartan, and calling it “The McAdo.” The Gilbert & Sullivan Very Light Opera Company brings the fresh take northward. (7:30 p.m. Fri. and Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., through Nov. 24, Howard Conn Fine Arts Center, Plymouth Congregational Church, 1900 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $15-$30, 651-255-6947 or gsvloc.org)
ROB HUBBARD
‘Romeo and Juliet’
Charles Gounod’s operatic adaptation of Shakespeare’s tale of love amid tribalism was last produced by Minnesota Opera in 2016, and it’s that eye-catching design scheme that will once again grace the Ordway stage. Singing the title roles are soprano Jasmine Habersham and Minnesota-reared tenor Evan LeRoy Johnson, with a large cast, chorus and orchestra giving voice to Gounod’s emotion-packed romanticism. Conducted by Christopher Franklin, it also features the dancers of James Sewell Ballet. (7:30 p.m. Sat. and Nov. 7 and 9, 2 p.m. Nov. 10, Ordway Music Theater, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $30-$249, 612-333-6669 or mnopera.org)
R.H.
DANCE
‘Frankenstein & Other Tales’
Twin Cities Ballet gets into the spirit of spooky season with a concert of works that tap into zombies, phantoms and patriarchal dystopia. Collaborating with James Sewell, of James Sewell Ballet, TCB performs the choreographer’s playful homage to undead, “Grave Matters,” and presents a new work by Rick Vogt that draws on both “Phantom of the Opera” and the Black Swan from “Swan Lake.” The company also dances Denise Vogt’s “Red,” inspired by “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and TCB’s interpretation of “Frankenstein.” (7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul. $33.50-$49.50. 651-370-2953, first-avenue.com)
SHEILA REGAN
‘Children of Dharma’
Ragamala Dance Company draws on “The Mahabharata” for a production set to original music and rooted in the South Indian dance form bharatanatyam. Created by a family of choreographers — Ranee, Aparna and Ashwini Ramaswamy, the Northrop Centennial Commission highlights three characters from the ancient Hindu epic and features both solo and ensemble choreography performed by seven dancers. The world premiere features lighting and set design by French designer Willy Cessa, who also worked with the company on its critically lauded “Fires of Varanasi: Dance of the Eternal Pilgrim” in 2021. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Northrop, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls, $24-$51. 612-624-2345, northrop.umn.edu)
S.R.
‘Bienvenidos Dystopia’
The concept of late-stage capitalism, characterized by a globalized economy dominated by multinational corporations and driven by consumerism and wealth inequality, becomes fodder for performance artists, comedians and musicians in this post-modern variety show. Curated by Taylor Carik, of the solo music project Parishes, and choreographer/dancer Megan Mayer, the pre-election performance ponders a dystopian present. Acts include queer performance artist Jeffry Lusiak, dark comedy TikTok star Comrade Tripp, Charles Campbell lampooning the current state of arts funding and multi-instrumentalist Crystal Myslajek. (7 p.m. Sat., Bryant Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St. Mpls. $8. 612-825-8949, bryantlakebowl.com)
S.R.
THEATER
‘Speechless’
The five characters in this revival of the Moving Company’s 2017 work don’t utter words. But the music of Schubert, Brahms and Elgar help articulate their thoughts and emotions as they grieve, share joys and grow closer. Dominique Serrand directs Steven Epp, Nathan Keepers, Randy Reyes, Kenzi Allen and Helen Hatch. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends Nov. 10. Jungle Theater, 2951 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. $15-$95 or pay-as-you-can. Jungletheater.com)
ROHAN PRESTON
‘Just for Us’
It rhymes fully with one of Dave Chappelle’s most famous skits. An Orthodox Jewish comedian decides to crash a meeting of white supremacists after being trolled online. Alex Edelman’s story of his in-person visit with 16 neo-Nazis is one of the central narratives in this much-praised solo show that’s making its regional premiere at Six Points Theater. Founded by Barbara Brooks, the company is marking its 30th year with a production that stars Ryan London Levin under the direction of J.C. Cutler. (1 p.m. Tue., 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Thu., 8 p.m. Sat., 1 & 7 p.m. Sun. Ends Nov. 10. Highland Park Community Center, 1978 Ford Pkwy., St Paul. $28-$40. 651-647-4315, sixpointstheater.org)
R.P.
‘The Ally’
Tony Award-winning playwright Itamar Moses has described his new play as “a Russian doll made of Trojan horses.” The multifaceted work premiered in February at New York’s Public Theater, where its run was extended. The action centers on a progressive Jewish professor who has been asked to sign a manifesto against police brutality that also criticizes Israel. Mark Valdez directs this regional premiere in which Sasha Andreev plays the professor. The cast also includes Sun Mee Chomet and Nubia Monks. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends Nov. 10. Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 S. 4th St., Mpls. Pay-as-you-can. 612-338-6131, mixedblood.com)
R.P.
‘All the Devils Are Here’
Broadway star Patrick Page puts evil on sizzle in his one-man investigation of Shakespearean villains. The show is part fireside chat, part dramatic immersion as Page gets into the maws of Iago, Lady Macbeth and others with an ease to do bad things. Simon Godwin directs one of the year’s best shows that has a sweet kicker: Page has been coming out to gab and take audience questions after every performance. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 1 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 7 p.m. Sun. Ends Nov. 17. Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls. $29-$83. 612-377-2224, guthrietheater.org)
R.P.
ART
‘Double Exposure’
Weinstein Hammons Gallery hosts an exhibition of work by iconic photographer Robert Mapplethorpe, featuring 20 black-and-white photographs, vintage lithographs and rare prints shot between 1976 and 1988. The pictures in the show portray dual subjects, often captured as pairs or in the same frame. Ends Nov. 30. (Noon-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 908 W. 46th St., Mpls., free, 612-822-1722 or weinsteinhammons.com)
ALICIA ELER
‘Mní Futurism’
“Mní,” the Dakhóta, Lakhóta and Nakhóta word for “water,” is the focus of “Mní Futurism,” an exhibition featuring the work of Native women artists Jaida Grey Eagle and Abby Sunde. Using photography and sculpture, the artists discuss water’s sacredness, the impact it faces in their communities and access to clean water. The show is curated by Tamara Aupaumut. Ends Dec. 5. (1-7 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Gordon Parks Gallery at Metro State University, 645 E. 7th St., St. Paul, first floor, metrostate.edu/calendar/mni-futurism)
A.E.
FAMILY
Ferguson’s Minnesota Harvest
Overalls and straw hats aren’t required for fall fun on the farm. Making its debut to greet guests is Fergie, a not-so-scary scarecrow with an apple head. New attractions to Apple Blossom Park range from the challenging Rustic Ropes courses to Johnny the animatronic tractor and a barn where kids can create giant bubbles. Walk through the orchard for picking apples and “ugly pumpkins” that come with warts and in alternative colors. Guests can visit the farm market for free and shop for local jams, syrups, caramel apples and more. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Sun. $15-$18. 8251 Old Hwy. 169 Blvd., Jordan. fergusonsorchard.com)
MELISSA WALKER
The Current will broadcast a recording of the Minneapolis stop on the No Name Tour at 7 p.m. Saturday.