U.S. Bancorp executive stopped responding to control tower minutes before Brooklyn Park crash

Air traffic control gave low-altitude warnings with no response minutes before U.S. Bancorp executive Terry Dolan’s private plane crashed into a Brooklyn Park home last month, according to a federal aviation report released Friday.
A controller inside the Anoka County-Blaine Airport tower last heard Dolan — the pilot and sole person killed in the crash — acknowledge clearance to land at Runway 9 and verify the latest weather information.
As the plane began a sharp descent, Dolan failed to respond when the control tower issued two low-altitude warnings within the five minutes before the crash, according to the preliminary findings of the National Transportation Safety Board.
Investigators evaluating the wreckage discovered no immediate signs of a mechanical issue with the engine or airframe, according to the report.
The federal NTSB released its first report since Dolan crashed his plane while flying home from Naples, Fla., around 12:20 p.m. on March 29.
The investigation of the crash remains ongoing. The report Friday offered no suspected cause.
