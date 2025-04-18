Business

U.S. Bancorp executive stopped responding to control tower minutes before Brooklyn Park crash

Investigators discovered no immediate mechanical issues when evaluating the wreckage.

By Bill Lukitsch

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 18, 2025 at 8:55PM
The wreckage of an airplane crash in Brooklyn Park on March 29, as pictured in a report from the National Transportation Safety Board on April 18. The plane, a Socata TBM700A piloted by U.S. Bank executive Terry Dolan, sharply lost altitude five nautical miles from its destination and smashed into the home, the NTSB report says. (National Transportation Safety Board/National Transportation Safety Board)

Air traffic control gave low-altitude warnings with no response minutes before U.S. Bancorp executive Terry Dolan’s private plane crashed into a Brooklyn Park home last month, according to a federal aviation report released Friday.

A controller inside the Anoka County-Blaine Airport tower last heard Dolan — the pilot and sole person killed in the crash — acknowledge clearance to land at Runway 9 and verify the latest weather information.

As the plane began a sharp descent, Dolan failed to respond when the control tower issued two low-altitude warnings within the five minutes before the crash, according to the preliminary findings of the National Transportation Safety Board.

Investigators evaluating the wreckage discovered no immediate signs of a mechanical issue with the engine or airframe, according to the report.

The federal NTSB released its first report since Dolan crashed his plane while flying home from Naples, Fla., around 12:20 p.m. on March 29.

The investigation of the crash remains ongoing. The report Friday offered no suspected cause.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

about the writer

about the writer

Bill Lukitsch

Reporter

Bill Lukitsch is a business reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Business

See More

Business

U.S. Bancorp executive stopped responding to control tower minutes before Brooklyn Park crash

card image

Investigators discovered no immediate mechanical issues when evaluating the wreckage.

Health Care

Big medical expenses drove $176 million operating loss last year at Medica

card image

Retail

Asian retail is having a moment in the Twin Cities, but tariffs could put a damper on growth

card image