The Hennepin County Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged a man with attempted murder and a woman as an accomplice in the shooting of a Minneapolis police officer in an unmarked vehicle.

Late Friday evening, Jacob Spies was shot and wounded by automatic gunfire while pursuing a robbery suspect in an unmarked car on the city's North Side. Spies, a seven-year department veteran, was struck in the back of the shoulder and taken to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale, where he was treated and discharged overnight.

Four people, including a teenage boy, were arrested in the aftermath. County Attorney Mary Moriarty so far has announced charges against two adults. Frederick Leon Davis, 19 of Minneapolis, faces one count of attempted second-degree murder and Nevaeh Lee Page, 20 of Brooklyn Park, faces one count of aiding an offender. They make their first court appearances tomorrow afternoon.

"We experienced a disturbing level of gun violence over the weekend. The danger that comes with all gun violence is intensified when firearms are modified to make them fully automatic, as occurred in this attack," Moriarty said in a statement. "Our office will continue to prioritize prosecution of this type of violence, to bring justice for victims and their families, and to get these dangerous weapons off the street.

Moriarty added that she is grateful Spies is on the road to recovery. ( Moriarty and top police officials never named the wounded officer, but sources identified him to the Star Tribune as Jacob Spies.)

According to a previous account by MPD Chief Brian O'Hara:

Just before 8 p.m., officers observed a white Chevrolet Equinox in the area of a robbery that had just occurred at 36th and Queen avenues N. in Minneapolis. Officers from the Fourth Precinct attempted a traffic stop on the SUV. The vehicle had a COPS alert for fleeing from Brooklyn Park police on Thursday, he said. The vehicle initially pulled over but then fled.

Around an hour later, Spies, driving alone in an unmarked vehicle observed that same Chevy in the area of Dowling and Morgan avenues N. He pursued the suspect vehicle for about a mile before he was hit by a volley of automatic gunfire in the 4300 block of Colfax Avenue N as he drove past. At least 14 rounds were fired — six struck the squad and one hit Spies in the shoulder. In addition to driving the unmarked vehicle, Spies was dressed in an understated blue Minneapolis police T-shirt rather than full uniform and may not have been readily identifiable, O'Hara said.

Spies drove west on Webber Parkway to Fremont Avenue N., where a backup officer pulled him from the vehicle and raced him to the hospital.

Shortly after the shots were fired, backup officers spotted the same Chevy Equinox in the area of 42nd and Lyndale avenues N., O'Hara said. Several squad cars began pursuing the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over. That pursuit continued — with assistance from deputies from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office — to 21st and Upton avenues N., where the suspect vehicle crashed into a parked car.

Two men, one woman and a teenage boy were arrested. All three males were hospitalized with non-critical injuries, including one man who was bitten by a dog with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

This is a breaking news update. Check back to Startribune.com on this developing story.