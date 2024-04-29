The lone unbeatens remaining in Class 4A — Wayzata (7-0) and Farmington (9-0) — sit atop the Metro Top 10 baseball rankings.

Both teams, No. 1 Wayzata and No. 2 Farmington, can score runs in bunches and have superb pitching. The Trojans have three shutouts. The Tigers have four, three in the past four outings.

Farmington has won the first two games of a seven-game stretch on the road. The Tigers won't return home until May 9.

One of Class 3A's four remaining unbeaten squads — Benilde-St. Margaret's (7-0) — jumps into the Metro Top 10 at No. 9. The Red Knights are averaging just shy of 10 runs per game.

The loaded Suburban East Conference holds down five consecutive positions, three through seven. They are No. 3 Stillwater (7-2), No. 4 Mounds View (7-1), No. 5 Cretin-Derham Hall (4-2-1), No. 6 Woodbury (6-3) and No. 7 East Ridge (6-3). The Raptors are the Class 4A defending state champions.

Rounding out the Top 10 are No. 8 Prior Lake (6-2-1) and No. 10 Champlin Park (4-2).

Metro Baseball Top 10

1. Wayzata (7-0). Last week: 1

2. Farmington (9-0). Last week: 3

3. Stillwater (7-2). Last week: 2

4. Mounds View (7-1). Last week: 5

5. Cretin-Derham Hall (4-2-1). Last week: 6

6. Woodbury (6-3). Last week: 4

7. East Ridge (6-3). Last week: 7

8. Prior Lake (6-2-1). Last week: 10

9. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3A) (7-0). Last week: not ranked

10. Champlin Park (4-2). Last week: 9