A Minneapolis police officer was shot and injured while on duty Friday night, and he was reported to be in stable condition at a hospital.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara could be heard on a police dispatch channel Friday night saying that "the officer is injured. However, he is stable." O'Hara said he was at North Memorial Health.

Two other sources confirmed the officer's injuries and condition to the Star Tribune. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday along N. Colfax Avenue near the intersection with Webber Parkway.

Few details of what led up to the shooting were immediately available, but it apparently involved a vehicle crash either before or after the shooting. In the wake of the shooting, investigators marked out a crime scene, and could be seen combing side streets with flashlights. A large number of squad cars were in the area, and at least seven evidence markers for bullet casings could be seen lying on Colfax Avenue.

Another large contingent of squad cars was present at North Memorial Health. A dispatch message said that four suspects had been taken into custody while one was still at large.