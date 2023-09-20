CINCINNATI – Willi Castro beat the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday with his game-changing catches

On Wednesday, the Twins utilityman decided to do it all with his offense.

Castro provided the only blemish in Hunter Greene's spectacular start with a solo home run in the seventh inning, and then he turned into a one-man wrecking crew in the ninth inning as the Twins rallied for a 5-3 comeback win at Great American Ball Park.

The Twins' magic number to secure their first playoff berth since 2020 dropped to two, and they could clinch as early as Thursday.

Castro opened the ninth inning against Reds All-Star closer Alexis Díaz with a bunt single, perfectly placed as it rolled past the right side of the mound, after he signaled bunt on two previous pitches. Castro took off for second base on Díaz's next pitch, and the throw from catcher Luke Maile skipped past second baseman Jonathan India and rolled into center field, allowing Castro to advance to third.

Kyle Farmer, who swung the first pitch he saw from Díaz to buy Castro an extra split-second, blooped the next pitch into right field for a game-tying RBI single. It was just the third blown save of the season for Díaz, who leads the National League with 37 saves.

The Twins loaded the bases after Christian Vázquez drew a one-out walk and Ryan Jeffers was intentionally walked with lefty Sam Moll on the mound. The decision to walk Jeffers backfired when Jorge Polanco pulled a two-run single through the right side of the infield.

It was the fifth time the Twins won a game when they were trailing after eight innings.

The Twins were the one team that passed on Greene in the 2017 MLB Draft and maybe Greene wanted to show them what they were missing.

Greene struck out a career-high 14 batters over seven innings, overpowering Twins hitters an equal mix of fastballs and sliders. His 14 strikeouts were the most by a Reds starter in a game since Ron Villone struck out 16 batters on Sept. 29, 2000.

The Twins had their best chance to rally against Greene in the third inning. Andrew Stevenson opened with a double, the team's first hit, and Vázquez followed with a single to put runners on the corners with none out.

Michael A. Taylor unsuccessfully attempted a squeeze bunt, the ball resting a few feet in front of the plate, so Stevenson had to hold at third base. Edouard Julien struck out after starting in a 3-0 count and Polanco watched a 99-mph fastball in a full count for a called third strike, eliciting a roar from the announced crowd of 22,306.

The Twins didn't put another runner in scoring position against the 24-year-old Greene until Castro deposited a slider into the right field seats with one out in the seventh inning. It was Castro's ninth home run of the season, which matches his career high.

The Twins looked like a different offense once Greene left the game. Trailing by two runs in the eighth inning, Vázquez opened with a leadoff double off reliever Ian Gibaut. Two batters later, Julien dropped an RBI single into right field.

After the Twins whiffed with runners in scoring position in the top of the third inning, starting pitcher Bailey Ober labored through a 35-pitch bottom half of the inning. Will Benson opened with a seven-pitch walk, clapping in excitement after he laid off the last pitch.

Benson prevented a potential double play when he attempted to steal on a 2-2 pitch to Luke Maile, an early start on a ground ball to shortstop. Ober started the next batter, Jonathan India, in a 1-2 count before he hit him in the shoulder to end a seven-pitch plate appearance. Following a mound visit, TJ Friedl poked an elevated fastball to center field for an RBI single.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, a former Twins prospect shipped to the Reds in the Tyler Mahle trade last year, launched a solo homer to left field in the fourth inning.

Ober, in his second start since rejoining the Twins' rotation, allowed three hits and three walks in five innings.