KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jorge Polanco missed the past 41 Twins games because of a left hamstring strain, and when he returns to the lineup tonight, he'll be in a different position.

Once an All-Star shortstop, the veteran second baseman will start his new gig at third base when the Twins face the Royals at Kauffman Stadium (7:10 p.m., BSN).

Rookie Edouard Julien has taken over at second base, so Polanco will fill in at third, a position that was the property of rookie Royce Lewis before he was injured.

Polanco will hit fifth tonight. He had seven rehab games at Class AAA St. Paul, going 8-for-24. In 30 games with the Twins this season he is hitting .250 with five homers and 16 RBI.

Reliever Cole Sands was sent to the Saints to make room on the 26-man roster.

Sonny Gray (4-4, 3.15 ERA) will pitch for the Twins against righthander Brady Singer (6-8, 5.55).

The first place Twins have a 1½ game lead over the Guardians in the American League Central. The Royals (29-75) have the second worst record in baseball, only a game better than Oakland. The Twins are 9-1 against them this season.

TWINS LINEUP

Carlos Correa, SS

Edouard Julien, 2B

Alex Kirilloff, 1B

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, 3B

Matt Wallner, DH

Willi Castro, CF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Joey Gallo, LF

ROYALS LINEUP

Maikel Garcia, 3B

Bobby Witt, SS

MJ Melendez, LF

Salvador Perez, 1B

Freddy Fermin, C

Michael Massey, DH

Kyle Isbel, CF

Drew Waters, RF

Nicky Lopez, 2B