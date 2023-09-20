CINCINNATI – Royce Lewis left the Twins' game Tuesday night because of a hamstring injury, and his status remains up in the air.

The rookie third baseman remains on the roster, with the Twins having the day off Thursday. He is scheduled to undergo a magnetic resonance imaging exam Thursday in Minneapolis after the team flew home following Wednesday's 5-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Lewis still felt the same tightness in his left hamstring Wednesday as he rode an exercise bike. He didn't feel it until he fouled off a pitch during the eighth inning Tuesday, describing it as a "shooting pain" through his leg.

"In terms of concern, I think it was just more frustration," said Lewis, who has missed long stretches in his career because of knee surgeries. "I'm tired of stupid injuries, right? But this is the least of my worries of the past injuries."

Lewis limped after he attempted to beat out a double play in the sixth inning, but that stemmed from a bruised left heel he has dealt with since the end of August.

The 24-year-old, who was the first overall pick in the 2017 major league draft, has a team-record four grand slams this season. He's hitting .309 with 15 homers and 52 RBI but has played only 58 games because of injuries.