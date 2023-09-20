Introduction: Host Michael Rand gets into the Royce Lewis injury scare from Tuesday and the potential impact on the Twins as they move closer to clinching a playoff berth. Lewis has been their best player down the stretch of the season, and they clearly need to hope that his hamstring tightness doesn't linger into the postseason. Plus a strong start from Kenta Maeda puts him firmly into the mix to start a potential Game 3 in the playoffs.

Speaking of Game 3, Rand welcomes in Star Tribune writer Kent Youngblood in advance of the deciding game between the Lynx and Connecticut on Wednesday at Target Center. A season that started 0-6 and turned sour again late in the regular season has given way to a one-game opportunity.

And speaking of overcoming bad starts, can the Vikings dig out of this 0-2 hole? And what would happen if they fall to 0-3 Sunday?

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

