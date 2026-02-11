Brock Faber heads to second Winter Olympics with a different experience waiting

Brock Faber grimaced as he rubbed his eyes, his face saying more about how he felt than the words leaving his mouth.
He looked crestfallen, bewildered and exasperated, the Wild’s usually upbeat defenseman a shell of himself.
“I’m better than this,” Faber said. “I know I am.”
No one has been more in tune with the Wild this season than Faber.
When the team was down in the dumps the first month, so was he, their woes intertwined like a clump of cords. The Wild had just three victories through 12 games because they were giving up more goals than they could gain, and Faber couldn’t stop the sink; he was getting scored on more than he was used to, like in that Oct. 25 blowout by Utah before he hung his head postgame and made it clear this wasn’t like him.
So, as he proved that, the knot untangled.
The Wild climbed to top-five in the NHL and solidified themselves as a contender with the biggest trade in franchise history.
Meanwhile, Faber is in the midst of his best season in the NHL, a turnaround that’ll send the Maple Grove native to his second Olympics for Team USA at the top of his game.