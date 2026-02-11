Brock Faber heads to second Winter Olympics with a different experience waiting

He seemed immune from slumps because of how easy he made hockey look. Los Angeles drafted him in the second round in 2020 but traded him to the Wild two years later for Kevin Fiala, and Faber’s transition to the NHL after he was a standout for the Gophers was seamless: He played two games in the regular season and then was in the lineup for the Wild’s playoff series against Dallas in 2023 where he never once was on the ice for a goal against in six games.