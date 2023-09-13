Tuesday was "Remember Me?" Night at Target Field, and it's hard to say which ex got the better of his old teammates. Former Ray Joe Ryan didn't make it through the fifth inning in his first career start against Tampa Bay but allowed only two runs. Former Twin Zack Littell, making his first start at Target Field since the final day of the 2018 season, took a dominating two-hitter into the seventh inning but wound up giving up three runs.

So let's just declare Louie Varland the winner.

Varland, the once-and-future Twins starter who has been reinvented this month as a bullpen hero, pitched a seemingly effortless 2 ⅓ shutout innings, helping the Twins beat the Rays for the first time this season, 3-2.

The St. Paul native bailed out Ryan with two runners on base in the fifth, retiring Josh Lowe on a routine fly to left, then blew fastballs and cutters past all three hitters he faced in the sixth. He closed his show-stealing performance with a popup and a double play in the seventh, and the Twins bullpen took it from there, closing out the Rays to reduce their AL Central-clinching magic number to 10.

Littell, who appeared in 43 games for the Twins from 2018-20, mostly in relief, has been a savior for the Rays' injury-riddled rotation over the past two months, posting a 3.84 ERA in a dozen starts. He showed why in his first career start against Minnesota, relying on sliders and splitters to go with a mid-90s fastball. He struck out a career-high eight batters, didn't walk anyone, and made only two mistakes against his old team.

One was a first-pitch fastball in the middle of the plate to Edouard Julien, who smashed it 417 feet into the bullpens in the third inning. The other came in the seventh inning — only the second time in his career he had lasted so deep into a game — when Willi Castro golfed a first-pitch slider below the strike zone over the high wall in right-center.

That two-out blow scored Max Kepler ahead of Castro and turned Littell's triumphant homecoming into a hard-luck loss.

It also prevented Ryan from losing to his former teammates. Ryan was solid for three innings, striking out five and not allowing a hit. But Brandon Lowe led off the fourth inning with a double, and Josh Lowe singled him home moments later.

In the fifth, René Pinto, who caught Ryan in Class AAA Durham two years ago, timed a 2-0 fastball and pummeled it eight rows up in left center, his fifth homer of the season.

The run seemed to unnerve Ryan, still working his way back from a groin injury. After an out, he walked Brandon Lowe and gave up a line-drive single to Randy Arozarena, and manager Rocco Baldelli ended his night in favor of Varland.

Once the Twins took the lead, he went with Caleb Thielbar in the eighth and Jhoan Duran in the ninth, and neither allowed a baserunner. Duran earned his 26th save in 31 chances with a perfect inning, retiring Taylor Walls on a routine fly ball to center to end it.