IMPACT PLAYER
Willi Castro, Twins
Goes low for a breaking ball and drives it into the seats to give Twins the lead.
BY THE NUMBERS
.400 Max Kepler's batting average (14-for-35 with five extra-base hits) since Aug. 25.
8 Strikeouts, a career high, by Zack Littell, double his best total in three years as a Twin.
14 Twins victories, of 50 such games this year, when collecting six or fewer hits.
