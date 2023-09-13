IMPACT PLAYER

Willi Castro, Twins

Goes low for a breaking ball and drives it into the seats to give Twins the lead.

BY THE NUMBERS

.400 Max Kepler's batting average (14-for-35 with five extra-base hits) since Aug. 25.

8 Strikeouts, a career high, by Zack Littell, double his best total in three years as a Twin.

14 Twins victories, of 50 such games this year, when collecting six or fewer hits.