DETROIT — The Twins might have gone 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position over the first eight innings Sunday, but they found a way to make it not matter. Thanks to Bailey Ober, with a little help from Caleb Thielbar, the Tigers went 0-for-0 in those situations. Oh, and 1-for-27 for the entire game.

Ober allowed a bloop single in the fourth inning and walked batters in the sixth and seventh but otherwise strangled Detroit's offense with apparent ease, never allowing a Tiger to reach second base and striking out a career-high 11 over eight innings. The Twins piled up 12 hits and pushed across five runs, enough to win the game 5-0 and the series two games to one.

The victory completes the season series against Detroit with a 7-6 advantage for the Twins, and though unlikely to matter given the 7½-game gap between them, gives Minnesota the tiebreaker should the teams wind up tied for a playoff spot.

The game was not without its casualties for the Twins, though. José Miranda was hit in the head, just below the ear flap on his helmet, in the first inning and needed several minutes before walking slowly off the field. A preliminary concussion test was negative, the Twins said.

Despite their difficulty getting clutch hits, the Twins did put enough runners on base to score via a pair of sacrifice flies, one by Brooks Lee to score Manual Margot in the second inning and another by Carlos Santana to bring home Austin Martin in the third.

The Twins added a third run off their former teammate, Kenta Maeda, in the seventh inning when Willi Castro led off with a single. Martin launched a deep drive to left field, but Ryan Vilade made a spectacular running catch to rob him. But he couldn't do it twice — when Matt Wallner sent a nearly identical blast to the left-field fence, it fell for a run-scoring double.

With Ober likely done after eight innings — he struck out all three hitters he faced in the eighth, running his pitch count to 98 — the Twins offense erupted in the ninth to make sure his gem wouldn't be wasted. A double by Martin and a single by Ryan Jeffers, the Twins' only two hits with runners on second or third base all day, added two more runs, and Thielbar finished off the Tigers.

The game marked the third time in his 20 starts this season that Ober has not allowed a run and gave him a 2.00 ERA in four July starts. It was the Twins' fifth shutout of the season and the first started by Ober.