Tolkkinen: We will all pay the price for Trump’s immigration policy. And we should.

Personally, I don’t think any industry should be exempted from Trump’s deportation plan. It’s time our nation understands the contribution these undocumented workers make to our well-being, and as they say, absence makes the heart grow fonder. Let us feel the full weight of our decision to send Trump back to the White House. Let us pay more for new roofs, more for home remodels, more for our California strawberries and salads. We have not appreciated the labor that has kept costs low for us. And honestly, we have turned on those workers, so let us pay the price.