Bacus is the only Trump supporter I’ve met in Glenwood who will speak on the record. Others have voiced their resentment about foreigners who come into their town unable to speak English, using their smartphones to communicate. One called Trump a “hero.” Another called him “open-minded” and added, “He’s going to save the world.” From what, he didn’t say before closing his door. Another man, in his 40s, said he hoped to regain the prosperity he had under Trump, so he could move out of his parents’ house. None of these people want their name in print.