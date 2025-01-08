Timberwolves coach Chris Finch keeping Julius Randle in starting lineup

“Listen, I got a lot of respect, admiration for Julius,” Finch said. “His shot attempts overall are down from where he was in New York. His numbers have been in line with them too, so he’s having a bit more of an efficient season for us. We’ve asked him to do different things at different times as our team ebbed and flowed. ‘Hey, we need you to score more. Hey, we need you to pass more. Hey, we need you to create more offense. We need you to handle more. Pick up the pace for us.’ He’s tried to respond to it all.”