Timberwolves hand Pelicans 104-97 loss in Zion Williamson’s return

Nobody outside of Edwards could hit a shot the rest of the half. In the second, the Pelicans took a small lead as some of the Wolves players went cold. Naz Reid was 1-for-8 in the first half. Jaden McDaniels was 0-for-5. The Wolves shot 40% for the half. Their only saving grace was their defense, which forced the Pelicans to shoot 35% and commit seven turnovers. All this equaled a 54-54 game at the half.