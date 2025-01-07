Two days after Timberwolves coach Chris Finch defended keeping the same starting five even though his team had lost six of its last nine games, he changed his lineup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night at Target Center.
Wolves make lineup change, with Donte DiVincenzo starting in place of Mike Conley
With the Wolves struggling to start games, he took out veteran starting point guard Mike Conley and started reserve guard Donte DiVincenzo along with Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert.
“You guys ask me this question all the time,” Finch said Saturday night in Detroit, where the Wolves lost 119-105. “If I felt that the magic bullet was changing the starting lineup, I would have done that already. I don’t think I’m being particularly stubborn. There’s a chain reaction to everything you do. There are other combinations and things that go on on the floor that are just as important, if not more so, than the starting lineup.”
