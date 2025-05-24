Don’t consider just your conflicts of interest. Be wary of your advisors’, too

The biggest conflict occurs when a realtor represents both the buyer and the seller of the home (dual agency). This is awkward at many levels: When you are selling, the realtor generally has an idea of what an acceptable price would be to you, as they simultaneously provide guidance to their buyer as to what a reasonable offer would be. They are giving guidance on how to handle an inspection to both parties. Their commission is significantly higher, so they have a vested interest in closing the deal. Even King Solomon would have difficulty splitting this baby.