What’s open and closed in the Twin Cities area on Memorial Day?

Most grocery stores and malls will be open, but libraries and government offices are closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

By Pat Grice

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 24, 2025 at 3:00PM
Mary Kay Barrett brought her grandfather’s Marine Corps hat from WWII to visit the graves of her parents, Robert Earl and Dorothy Barrett at Fort Snelling National Cemetery for Memorial Day 2024. Both her dad and grandfather served as Marines in WWII. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

Banks: All Bremer, Huntington, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank traditional and in-store branches will be closed.

Grocery stores: Many major supermarkets will be open.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.

Museums: The Walker Art Center, Minneapolis Institute of Art and Bell Museum will be closed. Mill City Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Children’s Museum will be open normal hours. The Science Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Malls and other retail: Many stores will be open, as will Target, Walmart and Sam’s Club. Costco will be closed.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue and Green light rail lines will follow Sunday schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will operate on a weekend schedule, and Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow Sunday schedules.

Parking meters: Not enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Libraries: Libraries will be closed.

Schools: Many public schools and the University of Minnesota will be closed.

