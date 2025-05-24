What’s open and closed in the Twin Cities area on Memorial Day?

Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.
Banks: All Bremer, Huntington, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank traditional and in-store branches will be closed.
Grocery stores: Many major supermarkets will be open.
Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.
Museums: The Walker Art Center, Minneapolis Institute of Art and Bell Museum will be closed. Mill City Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Children’s Museum will be open normal hours. The Science Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Malls and other retail: Many stores will be open, as will Target, Walmart and Sam’s Club. Costco will be closed.
Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue and Green light rail lines will follow Sunday schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will operate on a weekend schedule, and Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow Sunday schedules.
Parking meters: Not enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.