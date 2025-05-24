It’s not really a playoff series, they say, until one of the teams wins a road game.
If that’s true, this Western Conference finals is not a series yet because the Wolves most certainly did not win either of the first two games in Oklahoma City.
The Thunder looked like the 68-14 squad that trounced almost everyone during the regular season in rolling through two wins by a combined 41 points.
Can the Wolves rebound as the series shifts to Target Center for Game 3 Saturday night? Here are five things that will help determine the answer:
Will Minnesota (and its home crowd) bring energy from the start?
One of the more disturbing qualities of the Wolves’ losses in Games 1 and 2 was their lack of urgency in a lot of situations. They seem like a team that downshifted through a businesslike series win against a Steph Curry-less Warriors team and didn’t crank things back up until a desperate-but-far-too-late fourth quarter Thursday.
The Wolves need to bring that urgency from the opening tip Saturday. Players will feed off the crowd and vice versa, but that can work both ways. We’ll know in the first four minutes Saturday which way it is going.
Can the Wolves avoid a third-quarter meltdown?