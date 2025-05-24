Now is the time to invest in bonds, with yields too good to ignore

Bonds, on the other hand, will look more or less attractive depending on the interest rate environment at the time of purchase. Even with the higher yields available today, it’s a good bet stocks will outperform bonds through the next 10 years. But stocks come with high volatility; just review your stock fluctuations in April for a quick reminder. High-quality bonds might be boring, but 5%-7% with low volatility still has a place in most portfolios.