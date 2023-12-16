Key player

Bengals WR Tee Higgins

A lot of talk before the game centered on former Louisiana State teammates Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase facing off, but Higgins was the receiver who made the most impactful plays, particularly after Chase left late with a shoulder injury. Higgins had four catches for 61 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a 21-yarder where he beat Akayleb Evans to a jump ball and then reached it over the pylon to tie the score 24-24 with 39 seconds left. (For the Vikings, Jordan Addison stole the thunder from Jefferson, with two touchdowns and 111 receiving yards.)

Key play(s)

Failed QB sneaks in OT

From he start of the fourth quarter, the Bengals had largely taken control of the game, scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions of the period. But the Vikings still had a chance to win in overtime when the Bengals had to punt after getting the ball first and going three-and-out. The Vikings had two shots at converting a first down with a yard to go — more like inches to go — from the Bengals 42, and neither attempt at a "tush push" gained the distance they needed. The second one even seemed to go backward. Cincinnati got the ball back near midfield and drove for the winning field goal.

Key number

18

The Vikings have 18 turnovers in the first half this season, and for a little while in the second half Saturday it appeared that Nick Mullens' two ill-advised, second-quarter interceptions deep in Bengals territory might not matter. But turnovers always matter. The Vikings led only 7-3 at halftime because Mullens was picked off at the Bengals 1 and the Bengals 30. When the Vikings defense finally faltered in the fourth, after not allowing a touchdown for 11 consecutive quarters, they surely wished they had gotten more first-half points. The Vikings lost the turnover battle again (2-1), and lost the game again. They are 1-7 this season when they lose the turnover battle, and all seven of their losses have come by one score.

Up next

vs. Detroit, Dec. 24, noon (Fox)

At last, in Week 16, the Vikings finally get their first look at the Lions. The Vikings (7-7) close the season with three NFC North games, each one crucial to their playoff chances. Detroit has lost its last two divisional games, against the Packers and Bears, thanks to a leaky defense.

2023 schedule and results

Sept. 10: L, 20-17 vs. Tampa Bay

Sept. 14: L, 34-28 at Philadelphia

Sept. 24: L, 28-24 vs. L.A. Chargers

Oct. 1: W, 21-13 at Carolina

Oct. 8: L, 27-20 vs. Kansas City

Oct. 15: W, 19-13 at Chicago

Oct. 23: W, 22-17 vs. San Francisco

Oct. 29: W, 24-10 at Green Bay

Nov. 5: W, 31-28 at Atlanta

Nov. 12: W, 27-19 vs. New Orleans

Nov. 19: L, 21-20 at Denver

Nov. 27: L, 12-10 vs. Chicago

Dec. 10: W, 3-0 at Las Vegas

Dec. 16: L, 27-24 OT at Cincinnati

Dec. 24: vs. Detroit

Dec. 31: vs. Green Bay

TBA: at Detroit