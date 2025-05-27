This runner was bothered by blizzard of disposable cups at races. She invented something better

Kristina Smithe was running the California International Marathon in 2019, grabbing cups of water to stay hydrated, when she started to think about how much waste such events produce. On the flight home, she did the math: 9,000 runners, 17 aid stations and something like 150,000 cups used once and thrown away.
''I was just shocked that, even in California, it's not sustainable,'' Smithe said.
That sparked her idea for something more durable — a lightweight, pliable silicone cup that could be used again and again. After working out a design, Smithe ordered her first shipment and tested them at a race in 2021.
Now her business, Hiccup Earth, has 70,000 cups that Smithe rents out to interested races to replace the typical white paper cups that can pile up like snowdrifts at busy water stops.
Billions of disposable cups are used around the world each year. These cups are often made of plastic, but even if they are made of paper, they typically have a plastic lining that makes it difficult for them to biodegrade. And making these cups, and disposing or burning them, generates planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.
''That's just a small subset of the amount of plastic waste that we produce, but it's a pretty visible one,'' said Sarah Gleeson, solutions research manager and plastics waste expert at climate nonprofit Project Drawdown. ''It's something that generates a lot of waste, and waste — depending on what exactly it's made of — can really last in landfills for hundreds of years.''
As she was getting her business off the ground, Smithe emailed race directors to ask if their event used disposable cups.
"The answer was always yes,'' she said. Her response: ''If you're looking for a sustainable solution, I have one.''